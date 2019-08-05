Manchester United boss Solskjaer believes Paul Pogba will face Chelsea

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been at the heart of transfer speculation, after he hinted in the close-season that he was looking for a new challenge.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expecting to name Paul Pogba in the line-up for the first English Premier League game of the new campaign against Chelsea on Sunday, despite the Frenchman's overtures to leave the club in the close-season.

"Paul will probably be back early next week in training. It's not an injury, just some pain. He's not injured, but I wasn't going to risk anything this weekend," Solskjaer said, after his side's penalty shoot-out win over AC Milan in Cardiff.

"He should be okay (for Chelsea). I would hope so, anyway. I wasn't expecting Paul (at the airport). I spoke to him after training and he didn't feel right."

Solskjaer was speaking after Daniel James converted the winning penalty against Milan to seal United's sixth win in as many pre-season matches yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Wales international, 21, sealed victory after David de Gea had saved a spot-kick from Daniel Maldini, son of Milan and Italy legend Paolo.

United's 5-4 victory - their other five victories have included beating Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan - in the shoot-out came after the match ended 2-2, but was not enough for them to win the International Champions Cup with the honours going to Portuguese side Benfica instead.

"It's amazing. Today was a difficult test, but it showed the spirit to come from behind," James told MUTV.

"To score that last penalty, especially here in Cardiff, is very special.

"The boys have been great with me, great to get away on pre-season, everyone has been amazing with me. Next week is another test.

"Chelsea (their opening Premier League match on Sunday) will be a strong game, but we've shown what we're capable of with six wins out of six."

United took the lead when Marcus Rashford scored with a delightful individual effort, dancing through two rather feeble efforts at tackles before his shot took a deflection off Milan skipper Alessio Romagnoli.

The visitors levelled in the 25th minute when Suso - who had gone close minutes before - curled the ball into the net from outside the penalty area.

De Gea denied Suso, who had an unsuccessful three-year spell at Liverpool from 2012-15, a second seven minutes before the break as he reacted brilliantly to thwart the Spanish international midfielder.

De Gea also had to be alert to prevent Milan going ahead a few minutes later, getting a hand to Krzysztof Piatek's lob.

Suso was at the heart of the goal that gave Milan the lead on the hour mark, his cross being flicked on by Samu Castillejo which hit United central defender Victor Lindelof's head and went into the net.

CAPTAINCY

United struck back, though, to level as substitute Jesse Lingard's shot beat former Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina with 18 minutes remaining.

Solskjaer also said that Ashley Young would be the new club captain, taking over from Antonio Valencia who joined LDU Quito last month.

"David's (de Gea) obviously in contention," Solskjaer was quoted as saying in the Mirror.

"But when Ash is on the pitch, he will carry the armband."