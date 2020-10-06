Manchester United confirm signing of Porto left-back Alex Telles

Manchester United confirmed the signing of Porto's 27-year-old Brazilian left-back Alex Telles for a reported £15.4 million (S$27.2m) on a busy European transfer deadline day.

Said Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: "He is a fighter and a winner and will add real determination and competition to the squad."

Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, 33, who is a free agent, could be set to join him. He is said to have had a medical yesterday.

Sky Italia reported that United are also in talks to sign Atalanta's 18-year-old winger Amad Traore in a 30 million euro (S$48.1m) deal. But the deal for the Ivorian, who was initially set to join Parma, will likely be completed only in January.

There could be another 18-year-old winger heading to Old Trafford. Manchester Evening News reported that there were ongoing talks over a move for Uruguay's Facundo Pellistri, who plays for Penarol.

Reported United target Douglas Costa, meanwhile, has returned to Bayern Munich on loan from Juventus. Bayern have also signed Eric Choupo-Moting and Bouna Sarr.

Juve, meanwhile, have signed Fiorentina winger Federico Chiesa on a two-year loan deal.

Ahead of the closure of the transfer window this morning (Singapore time), other clubs have also been finalising deals.