Manchester United confirm signing of Porto left-back Alex Telles
Manchester United confirmed the signing of Porto's 27-year-old Brazilian left-back Alex Telles for a reported £15.4 million (S$27.2m) on a busy European transfer deadline day.
Said Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: "He is a fighter and a winner and will add real determination and competition to the squad."
Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, 33, who is a free agent, could be set to join him. He is said to have had a medical yesterday.
Sky Italia reported that United are also in talks to sign Atalanta's 18-year-old winger Amad Traore in a 30 million euro (S$48.1m) deal. But the deal for the Ivorian, who was initially set to join Parma, will likely be completed only in January.
There could be another 18-year-old winger heading to Old Trafford. Manchester Evening News reported that there were ongoing talks over a move for Uruguay's Facundo Pellistri, who plays for Penarol.
Reported United target Douglas Costa, meanwhile, has returned to Bayern Munich on loan from Juventus. Bayern have also signed Eric Choupo-Moting and Bouna Sarr.
Juve, meanwhile, have signed Fiorentina winger Federico Chiesa on a two-year loan deal.
Ahead of the closure of the transfer window this morning (Singapore time), other clubs have also been finalising deals.
Everton, who lead the English Premier League, signed centre-back Ben Godfrey, 22, from Norwich City for £20 million while Arsenal have loaned Matteo Guendouzi to Hertha Berlin. - REUTERS
