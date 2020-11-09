Manchester United critics are jealous, says captain Harry Maguire

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire claims criticism of his club is often provoked by jealousy.

United eased the pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a much-needed 3-1 win at Everton on Saturday.

The Norwegian had been under fire after United's spluttering start to the season hit a new low with a shock 2-1 Champions League defeat at Istanbul Basaksehir in midweek.

Three wins in seven league matches still leave United in the bottom half of the English Premier League, but England defender Maguire does not believe Solskjaer and his team deserve so much abuse.

Insisting United's critics resent the club's past success, Maguire said: "I've noticed in the year and a half that I've been here, we are the most talked-about club in the world.

"Why? Because we are the biggest club in the world. People don't want us to do well. Why? Probably because of the success we've had in the past.

"We have to live up to that, we have to react to it and not let the negatives get into our bubble. Sometimes it is difficult."

Speaking after the match Maguire added: "We reacted well to two poor results (defeats against Arsenal and Istanbul).