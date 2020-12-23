Manchester United desperate to win a trophy: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Having reached the semi-finals of three cup competitions last season, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said his men are "desperate" to finally win some silverware this term.

The Red Devils travel to Goodison Park to face Everton in their League Cup quarter-final tomorrow morning (Singapore time) and Solskjaer says they want to build on last season's record.

"We are desperate to get our hands on a trophy, these players are desperate to learn how to win," said Solskjaer, whose side were knocked out of last term's semi-finals by eventual winners Manchester City.

"We want to improve every season and to improve on last year is to get to the final and, of course, when you get to the final there's only one thing that matters and that's to lift the trophy."

The last trophies that United won were the League Cup and Europa League in 2017, when they were still under former manager Jose Mourinho.

Solskjaer has yet to win any silverware since taking charge at Old Trafford two years ago. Besides their League Cup semi-final exit last term, they were also knocked out of the last four of the FA Cup and Europa League by Chelsea and Sevilla respectively.

The Norwegian recalled how some of the club's recent greats found success after first lifting the League Cup in 2006.

"I remember winning my first trophy. Even towards the end of my career, I think it was Patrice Evra and Nemanja Vidic's first trophy in the (League) Cup," Solskjaer added.

"I think that was their first trophy and it does give something to a team."

Everton, who have been revitalised under Carlo Ancelotti, are also eyeing their first trophy under the Italian, said midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Confidence is high in the Toffees' camp, after winning three games in a row by defeating Chelsea (1-0), Leicester City (2-0) and Arsenal (2-1).

"These last three wins are very good for our confidence. We can win (against United) and we believe we can win a trophy this season," said Doucoure.

To do that, they will have to first overcome United without James Rodriguez, who has returned to individual training after missing their last three games due to a knock, but is not ready to play.

As for United, Solskjaer confirmed Jesse Lingard will be in the squad, having not played since the League Cup match against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sept 30.

The 28-year-old midfielder has had to self-isolate a few times, having been in close contact with Covid-19 cases.