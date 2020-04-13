Manchester United ‘a different team’ with Paul Pogba: Odion Ighalo

Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo warned that the Red Devils will be "a different team" once Paul Pogba returns to action and combines with Bruno Fernandes in midfield.

United's record signing Pogba has missed most of the season with injury, featuring just eight times for United.

In his absence, United signed Fernandes in the January transfer window from Sporting Lisbon, with the 25-year-old Portuguese transforming his new side's fortunes after his arrival.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men are unbeaten in their last 11 matches in all competitions, before the coronavirus pandemic suspended football across most of the globe.

Fellow January signing Ighalo, who has scored four times since his arrival on loan from Shanghai Shenhua, said in a Twitter interview: "(Pogba) is working hard to get back to fitness, and imagine when we have Pogba and Bruno in the midfield, then you will see a different team - (with Marcus) Rashford coming back also.

"United are going to be great again, winning games week in, week out. He's a great player and it's going to be a privilege to play with him."

Pogba, meanwhile, said his time on the sidelines due to a foot injury has made him more determined to succeed on his return.

"I've been frustrated, a long time ago. Now I'm almost there, so I'm just thinking about getting back and training fully with the team," the 27-year-old said in an official club podcast.

"I've never had something like this in my career... It makes me more hungry to come back and do well."