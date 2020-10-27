Football

Manchester United to donate meals to kids during school holidays

Oct 27, 2020 06:00 am

Manchester United said yesterday that they will be providing 5,000 free school meals during this month's half-term holidays to help forward Marcus Rashford's campaign to end child food poverty in Britain.

He has campaigned for the government to provide food vouchers during the school holidays to kids who normally receive free meals during the term if their parents get welfare aid. Dozens of local firms came forward in response to his plea on social media. - REUTERS

Pep Guardiola doesn’t deserve an easy ride: Neil Humphreys
Football

Pep doesn't deserve easy ride

Related Stories

Midtjylland not a ‘small team’ to be taken lightly: Juergen Klopp

Donny van de Beek's Manchester United move a mistake: Marco van Basten

Brendan Rodgers hails goalscorer Jamie Vardy after Arsenal win

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football