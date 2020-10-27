Manchester United to donate meals to kids during school holidays
Manchester United said yesterday that they will be providing 5,000 free school meals during this month's half-term holidays to help forward Marcus Rashford's campaign to end child food poverty in Britain.
He has campaigned for the government to provide food vouchers during the school holidays to kids who normally receive free meals during the term if their parents get welfare aid. Dozens of local firms came forward in response to his plea on social media. - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now