Manchester United extend Ighalo's loan deal till January 2021

Odion Ighalo has scored four goals in eight appearances for Manchester United.PHOTO: REUTERS
Jun 01, 2020 07:11 pm

Manchester United have extended striker Odion Ighalo's loan from Shanghai Shenhua until the end of January 2021, the English Premier League club said on Monday (June 1).

The 30-year-old made an impressive start to life at United, scoring four times in eight games after signing an initial loan deal in January this year, which ended on May 31.

Ighalo’s contract with Shanghai runs out in December 2022 and he is expected to sign a new contract until the end of 2024, Sky reported.

The Nigerian, who has scored two goals apiece for Man United in the Europa League and FA Cup, will hope to open his account in the EPL when the season, suspended since March due to the Covid-19 pandemic, resumes on June 17. – REUTERS

