Manchester United extend Odion Ighalo's loan till 2021

Manchester United have extended Odion Ighalo's loan spell until January 2021 to ensure the Nigerian striker will be able to finish the season with the English Premier League club.

Ighalo's initial loan deal from Shanghai Shenhua expired on Sunday, but the 30-year-old has been rewarded for an impressive return of four goals in eight appearances for United before football was shut down by the Covid-19 pandemic in March.

He could prove an important part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad, ahead of a packed schedule once games get back under way later this month.

The EPL is due to return on June 17 and United could face up to 12 matches in little over a month should they also progress in the FA Cup. They are also due to resume their Europa League campaign in August.