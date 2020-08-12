Manchester United must ‘go extra mile’ for Jadon Sancho: Paul Scholes

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has warned his former club that they must "go the extra mile" to sign Borussia Dortmund attacker Jadon Sancho.

He pointed to the situation in January when Erling Haaland chose Dortmund over United because he felt more convinced about his prospects at the German club. A similar situation transpired last month as Jude Bellingham also chose Dortmund over United.

On Sancho, Scholes said on BT Sport: "He looks a brilliant player and I think he'll improve any team in world football with his assists and his goals.

"United were desperate for Haaland as well and they didn't quite go that extra mile to pay the money. Will they do it for Sancho?"

Dortmund's sporting director Michael Zorc has insisted the 20-year-old England international will not be leaving the club after United failed to match his side's valuation of 120 million euros (S$194.1m) last week.

However ex-United and Bayern Munich midfielder Owen Hargreaves believes Dortmund are bluffing.

He said on BT Sport: "Obviously they know United are really interested and they are pretty heavy into negotiations.

"I think they are bluffing and they know he is going to leave at that price."

Hargreaves made the comments after the Red Devils' 1-0 extra-time win over Copenhagen yesterday morning (Singapore time) saw them book their spot in the Europa League semi-finals.

United hit the bar three times before Bruno Fernandes finally broke the deadlock with a 95th-minute penalty, the Red Devils' 21st of the season.

Next up for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side is either Sevilla or Wolverhampton Wanderers.