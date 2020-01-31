Manchester United new boy Bruno Fernandes likened to Frank Lampard

New Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes scored 15 goals for Sporting Lisbon in 28 matches this season.

Manchester United's new signing Bruno Fernandes has been likened to Chelsea legend Frank Lampard.

The 25-year-old arrived in England yesterday, after the Red Devils finally agreed a deal with Sporting Lisbon for the Portuguese international for a reported 55 million euros (S$82.7m), which could rise 80m euros.

United are badly in need of midfield reinforcements due to the absence of Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay through injury.

So what can Red Devils fans expect from the midfielder who has scored 64 goals in 137 matches for Sporting?

"He is a complete player, and if you ask me to compare Bruno with a player, I will say Frank Lampard," former Sporting coach Carlos Carvalhal told talkSPORT.

"He has very good deliveries in free-kicks, makes very good assists, he's an athlete.

"He's not a No. 10, he's a No. 8 in my opinion, he's a worker, a box-to-box player.

"He also reminds me of (Wolverhampton Wanderers') Joao Moutinho, who I had at Sporting.

"I think Bruno Fernandes is different, because he has more goals, but they have something in common - they understand the game very well.

"He is very organised, he is always talking."

Former Everton midfielder Don Hutchison also made the comparison with Lampard, Chelsea's all-time leading scorer with 211 goals.

He said on the BBC: "Very talented player.

"I think if people haven't seen him play before, I think you can liken him to a Frank Lampard - (he) gets goals from midfield... and the game comes to him very easily.

"I'm not saying he's as good as Frank, but if you want a comparison... that's what he'll bring.

"And I think he'd be a great signing for Man United."

Former Tottenham Hotspur winger Chris Waddle, however, disagreed with the Lampard comparison.

He told the BBC: "To compare him with Frank Lampard? I'm not sure.

"Frank was a player you felt, if there was an attack, he would get in the box and score.

"With Fernandes, he has wonderful vision but I'm not sure he'll score as many goals as Lampard did.

CREATIVE PLAYER

"United will have looked at him and thought he's a creative player and, for the pace they have got (in attack), he should suit them."

But former United stalwart Gary Neville believes the Red Devils need more than just Fernandes before the January window closes tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

He said on Sky Sports: "I've not got huge expectations of Bruno Fernandes in terms of these next few months...

"He'll need some time, but they've got a good quality player into the building...

"I thought they would do at least two deals in this window, we'll see what happens.

"I think a striker is required now after what has happened with Marcus Rashford (double back stress fracture)."

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted that Fernandes could feature against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday morning.

He said after yesterday morning's League Cup exit at the hands of Manchester City: "The boy is fit and ready to play, I would presume."