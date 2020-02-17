Manchester United players have failed Solskjaer, says Luke Shaw

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been let down by his team, defender Luke Shaw admitted yesterday.

The Red Devils are in ninth place on 35 points after 25 games in the English Premier League.

While United are six points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea, whom they meet tomorrow morning (Singapore time), Solskjaer's side are a massive 41 points away from champions-elect Liverpool, who have played a game more.

"We're all aware how Ole has tried to take the criticism on himself this season," the Mirror quoted Shaw as saying.

"We admire him for that, but there does come a time when you have to look at yourself and realise that it's all on you. Ole can't keep defending us...

"It's up to us now - we're the ones who need to shoulder the blame and start performing.

"We're all here because the manager believes in us and it is disappointing, there have been times this season when we've let him, ourselves and the United fans down. We are much better than our results suggest.

"The good thing is we've still got a lot to play for, with top four and two cup competitions, so there is time to put it right.

"Playing Chelsea is a good place to start."

It wasn't a good start for the Blues when they lost 4-0 to United in their season-opener, but N'Golo Kante said tomorrow's clash is not about avenging the defeat at Old Trafford.

Instead, it is about keeping their noses in front in the scrap for a EPL top-four finish.

BIG OPPORTUNITY

"Man United were a bit behind but, now, they have closed the gap. So it's a big opportunity either for us to keep them behind or for them to close the gap more," the midfielder said.

"It's an important game for both teams. We all know that Man United at home is a very difficult game, especially after what happened in the first game, but we don't look at this.

"We just look forward because we want to keep the gap and so that's why we need to win, not to get revenge."

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has confirmed that forward Christian Pulisic and midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek will miss the titanic clash at Stamford Bridge, with striker Tammy Abraham needing an assessment before the game.

For United, Solskjaer will not have midfielders Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba and Timothy Fosu-Mensah and defender Axel Tuanzebe available. They are all close to a return, though.

But Marcus Rashford and Lee Grant remain long-term casualties.