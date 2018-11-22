Manchester United to take on Leeds in Perth
Manchester United announced yesterday that they will take on English rivals Leeds in Australia next year as part of their preparations for the 2019-20 season.
United confirmed their first two fixtures of their 2019 tour schedule will be against A-League team Perth Glory on July 13 before they take on Leeds four days later.
"Our pre-season tour is an integral part of the squad's preparation for the forthcoming season," said United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.
"The club will also have the chance to engage with our loyal fans in Australia, who last got the chance to see us play in Sydney in 2013." - AFP
Champions League may use VAR this season
Uefa will consider fast-tracking the implementation of video assistant referees (VAR) for the Champions League knockout stages this season, said its president Aleksander Ceferin.
The organisation opted against using VAR this season, despite the technology being adopted by major European leagues in Spain, Italy and Germany, and the World Cup in Russia earlier this year.
Speaking at a news conference in Brussels on Tuesday, Ceferin said a referee report next week could allow Uefa's Executive Committee to revise their stance at a Dec 2-3 meeting in Dublin. - REUTERS
Sub hands Italy last-gasp win over United States
Substitute Matteo Politano scored an injury-time winner to lift a new-look Italy to a 1-0 win over the United States in an international friendly in Genk yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Politano came on three minutes from time and slotted home in the 94th minute of a match Italy had dominated, demonstrating their difficulty converting opportunities into goals.
"We had so many chances... But it was the first time we were playing together, so it was a good performance," said Italy coach Roberto Mancini. - AFP
