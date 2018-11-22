Manchester United to take on Leeds in Perth

Manchester United announced yesterday that they will take on English rivals Leeds in Australia next year as part of their preparations for the 2019-20 season.

United confirmed their first two fixtures of their 2019 tour schedule will be against A-League team Perth Glory on July 13 before they take on Leeds four days later.

"Our pre-season tour is an integral part of the squad's preparation for the forthcoming season," said United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.