Manchester United a threat in EPL and Europe: Nevin

Former Chelsea and Scotland winger Pat Nevin warned that Manchester United are "a massive danger to anybody, not just in the Premier League but in Europe" after the Red Devils crushed Leeds United 5-1 in their season-opener at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Four assists from Paul Pogba, a hat-trick by Bruno Fernandes and goals by Mason Greenwood and Fred helped Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team kick off their English Premier League campaign with a bang. Leeds' consolation goal came via Luke Ayling.

Nevin said on the BBC: "Everyone's been mentioning Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool but, after today, when you've not got (Raphael) Varane, (Anthony) Martial, (Jadon) Sancho, (Edinson) Cavani, (Jesse) Lingard or (Marcus) Rashford starting, the question will be asked - are Manchester United in the race for the title?

"If you get Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes playing that well - on the same pitch, at the same time - they are a massive danger to anybody, not just in the Premier League but in Europe. They were fabulous, world class."

Ex-Liverpool and England midfielder Danny Murphy agreed, warning that champions City might be challenged by several teams this season.

He wrote in his Daily Mail column: "The way Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool played without key players on Saturday suggests Manchester City won't have things all their own way this season - but for anyone else hoping to break into the top four, it looks ominous.

"The one thing that has separated Pep Guardiola's group from the rest is strength in depth. But the opening weekend indicates their three biggest rivals look stronger this time."

Solskjaer hailed his attackers, saying: "You can see the forwards we have in this team... they can play in different positions.

"Edinson Cavani is the only one who has a fixed position.

"We should leave them to enjoy and develop their careers. The goals will come."