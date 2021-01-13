Manchester United v Liverpool highlight of FA Cup fourth round

Manchester United will host Liverpool in the fourth round of the FA Cup after the two arch-rivals were drawn together yesterday, with the game set to be played a week after their English Premier League summit clash.

The two sides, who are top of the EPL table and go head-to-head in the league on Monday morning (Singapore time), meet in the cup for the first time since January 2012.

United have not beaten Liverpool since March 2018, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer yet to taste victory against the Anfield side in four attempts as manager, once as Cardiff City boss.

The winners will clash with either West Ham United or League One (third tier) side Doncaster Rovers, after the Hammers eked out a 1-0 win at National League (fifth tier) outfit Stockport County yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Holders Arsenal will be on the road and play either Southampton or Shrewsbury Town, with the third-round tie yet to be decided after the game was called off when Shrewsbury reported Covid-19 cases in their squad.

The FA said there will be a meeting of its Professional Game Board this week to decide on the fate of the Southampton v Shrewsbury fixture.

Although a rising number of coronavirus infections - 36 in the last round of tests in the EPL alone - has forced many to call for a break in the season, there is no let-up of fixtures as authorities look to complete all fixtures by May.

Manchester City travel to fourth-tier side Cheltenham Town while Tottenham Hotspur, who beat eighth-tier Marine, travel to second-tier Wycombe Wanderers. - REUTERS

SELECTED FOURTH-ROUND FIXTURES ( Jan 23-24):

Cheltenham Town v Manchester City, Manchester United v Liverpool, Southampton/Shrewsbury Town v Arsenal, Wycombe Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur, Fulham v Burnley, Chelsea v Luton, West Ham United v Doncaster Rovers, Brentford v Leicester City, Everton v Sheffield Wednesday