Manchester United were spineless: Gary Neville

Attacker Son Heung-min scores his second goal in Tottenham Hotspur's 6-1 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville accused the Red Devils of being "spineless" and "absolutely pathetic" in their 6-1 home defeat by Tottenham Hotspur yesterday morning (Singapore time).

He said on Sky Sports: "I can't believe we are where we are. There's no excuse for those players on that pitch because they were absolutely pathetic. Spineless in that second half.

"I think these players expected to get help (in the transfer window) but they've not helped themselves."

Fellow former English Premier League winner Chris Sutton seemed to agree, accusing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men of "downing tools".

He wrote in his Daily Mail column: "Absolutely gutless. We cannot pretend the red card did not have an impact but, even when you're down to 10 men, there are ways to lose a game of football and this wasn't one of them.

"Manchester United gave up.

"I normally hate accusations of players 'downing tools' - any self-respecting professional shouldn't entertain doing that - but that is just what we saw from United on Sunday.

"Their body language was pathetic from the moment they lost Anthony Martial and they didn't do the basics."

Solskjaer, meanwhile, called United's joint-worst defeat in the English Premier League era his worst day at Old Trafford.

He said: "It's a horrible feeling, the worst day I've had as a Manchester United manager and player.

"I've been part of big defeats before and we've bounced back, so we've just got to let the boys go away on international duty, find their mojo themselves... the others that are going to stay here, we've got to help them.

"After a result like this, you need to clear your mind and head and look forward."

Looking ahead, Solskjaer may have to be wary of his position with his side languishing in 16th in the table as the spectre of Mauricio Pochettino looms large.

The former Spurs boss was coveted by United's hierarchy before they decided to back Solskjaer.

Despite United opening the scoring at Old Trafford with a second-minute Bruno Fernandes penalty, Spurs soon took control of the match.

DISORGANISED

Son Heung-min and Harry Kane scored twice as Spurs opened up a disorganised United defence at will, even before Martial was harshly red-carded for an off-the-ball clash with Erik Lamela in the first half.

Tanguy Ndombele and Serge Aurier were also on target for Tottenham, who showed no ill-effects of a draining spell which saw them play four matches in eight days.

There will be a break of sorts as the EPL pauses, with its players going on international duty until next week.

"It's a shambles... I don't promote violence but many people need a good slap at this club right now."

- Ex-Manchester United defender Patrice Evra on the 6-1 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur