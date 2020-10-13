Mancini rues state of pitch as Italy are held by Poland

Italy coach Roberto Mancini fumed over the state of the pitch after his team were held to a 0-0 draw by hosts Poland in a Nations League A, Group 1 match yesterday morning (Singapore time).

After a glaring miss by Federico Chiesa early in the game, Italy struggled to create chances and managed only three shots on target despite enjoying 60 per cent of possession.

"Something that affected us a little was that the pitch was in a very bad condition," said Mancini. "That penalises players with more quality, as the ball bounced around irregularly."