Mane, Firmino help Liverpool pip Saints 2-1

EPL SOUTHAMPTON LIVERPOOL 1 2 (Danny Ings 83) (Sadio Mane 45+1, Roberto Firmino 73)

Superb individual goals by forwards Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino gave Liverpool a 2-1 win at Southampton on Saturday (Aug 17).

Liverpool, who have six points from two English Premier League games, looked weary in the opening 30 minutes after their penalty shoot-out win over Chelsea in the European Super Cup in Istanbul on Wednesday.

The Reds weathered waves of Saints attacks before Mane fired them ahead on the stroke of half-time.



The Senegal forward teed himself up on the edge of the penalty area and curled a rasping shot past home goalkeeper Angus Gunn, who was left clutching thin air.



The European champions dominated after the break and missed several chances before Firmino picked up a loose ball, side-stepped a defender and drove a crisp low shot past Gunn in the 73rd minute.



But the visitors barely hung on in the closing stages after a howler by their stand-in goalkeeper Adrian gifted the home side a lifeline, with the Spaniard’s poor clearance rebounding off former Liverpool striker Danny Ings into the back of the net. – REUTERS