Mane takes centre stage with central striking role

Sadio Mane shone with two goals, one a cheeky backheel, as Liverpool thrashed Watford 5-0 at Anfield to get their title challenge back on track yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Virgil van Dijk also bagged a double- with Divock Origi scoring the other goal - but it was Mane's brilliant backheel in the 20th minute that fans were talking bout after the match.

Receiving a cross from right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who provided three assists on the night, Mane first appeared to lose control of the ball before improvising with a backheel to score past Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster.

Mane admitted it was one of his more memorable goals, telling the Liverpool website: "Trent made a very good cross and I was in the box, I was a lucky boy and I scored.

"It's one of (the most adventurous goals I've scored), yes! But the most important thing is the three points and we got it, so I'm happy."

Earlier, Mane had given Liverpool the lead with a ninth-minute header.

After Origi had cut in from the left to drive a third goal between the unsighted Foster and his near post with about 25 minutes left, Alexander-Arnold was involved again as Liverpool finished the match in style.

It was from his free-kick that an unmarked van Dijk rose to head in with 11 minutes left. The Dutch centre-back then nodded in their fifth from Andy Robertson's cross three minutes later.

It was an impressive showing from a team missing central striker Roberto Firmino due to an ankle injury, with Mane moving to the middle to deliver a fine performance as Origi came in on the left, reported AFP.

The win has given Liverpool a boost ahead of the Merseyside Derby on Monday morning (Singapore time).

Said Mane. "We know playing against Everton is never easy. But we are a great team and we are used to playing this kind of games."