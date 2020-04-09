Mane will understand if Liverpool are denied EPL title

Sadio Mane says he would understand if Liverpool were denied the English Premier League title, although they were on the brink of glory when the Covid-19 pandemic forced a shutdown.

Juergen Klopp's men were 25 points clear of Manchester City when football was halted last month, agonisingly close to their first top-flight triumph in 30 years.

Asked if he feels like a champion, the Senegal forward told talkSPORT that he wanted to win the EPL on the pitch.

"I want to win the games and I want to get the trophy, it's what I would love," he said. "But, with this situation, whatever happens I will understand.

"It has been difficult for Liverpool, but it has been more difficult for many millions of people around the world.

"Some people have lost family members and that is the more complicated situation.

"But for myself, it's my dream and I want to win it this year. If that's not the case, I will accept, it's part of life."