Manuel Neuer out to prove a point in Champions League clash with Spurs

Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer heads into their Champions League clash with Tottenham Hotspur, aiming to settle the debate about whether he should remain Germany's No. 1, ahead of Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

The showdown in London will be key in deciding who will win Group B, with Bayern top after beating Red Star Belgrade 3-0 in their opener a fortnight ago and Spurs needing a home victory to get back on track after throwing away a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw at Olympiakos.

Neuer will want to use this chance to prove his form after a shaky display on Saturday, in which he was twice beaten at bottom club Paderborn.

The captain could do little about the first goal, but was at fault when Paderborn defender Jamilu Collins scored from 30 metres out to make it 3-2 and give Bayern a nervy final 10 minutes. The champions held on to victory and topped the Bundesliga for the first time this season.

Neuer, who has kept only three clean sheets in nine games this season, insisted the result and his performance has "little bearing" on the Spurs game.

"We should have decided the game earlier for ourselves," Neuer fumed as Bayern squandered chances before Robert Lewandowski scored what proved to be the winner with his 10th goal in six league games.

That display came on the same day ter Stegen launched Barca to a 2-0 win at Getafe with a sensational long-range pass for Luis Suarez's opener after snuffing out an attack from the home side.

Ter Stegen had sparked a war of words when he said it was a "tough blow" to remain on the bench after watching Neuer beaten four times in a 4-2 home defeat by Holland in last month's Euro 2020 qualifier.

Neuer responded by saying he was also being disrespectful to the other goalkeepers pushing for a spot, but ter Stegen fired back by saying that he has the right to express his thoughts.