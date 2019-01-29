‘Maradona’ of China joins La Liga’s Espanyol

Prolific international forward Wu Lei, dubbed "the Chinese Maradona", has signed for struggling Espanyol in La Liga, the Spanish club and Shanghai SIPG said yesterday.

Wu, 27, was top scorer in the Chinese Super League (CSL) last season, hitting 27 goals to play a major part in SIPG's maiden title success.

"The new blue and white player will wear the No. 24 on his shirt," Chinese-owned Espanyol, who are in the bottom third of La Liga, said in a statement.

There was no immediate word on the transfer fee.

"SIPG still follows one basic principle: as long as it (the transfer) is beneficial to the player's career and the development of Chinese football, the club will fully support it," SIPG said in a statement.

The move for Wu, China's best player, has been mooted for several days.

Wu, who can play centrally or out wide, was previously linked with Chinese-owned Wolverhampton Wanderers in the English Premier League.

But it is Espanyol who have taken the chance on a player who has spent his entire career in China at SIPG.