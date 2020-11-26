Maradona dies of heart attack

Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona died of a heart attack on Wednesday (Nov 25), his lawyer said.

Maradona, 60, had recently battled health issues and underwent emergency surgery for a subdural haematoma, a blood clot in the brain, several weeks ago.

President Alberto Fernandez immediately announced three days of national mourning in the South American country.

He suffered a heart attack at his home in the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentinian media and acquaintances of the former player said.



Maradona won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986. – REUTERS