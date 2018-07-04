Maradona offers to coach Argentina for free

Former Argentine great Diego Maradona has offered to coach his country for free, eight years after his last attempt ended in World Cup failure.

Maradona, who watched his side eliminated 4-3 by France last weekend in Kazan, was asked if he fancied another shot at the job .

"Yes, and I would do it for free," Maradona said on a Venezuelan TV show. "I wouldn't ask for anything in return."

The former Boca Juniors and Napoli player coached Argentina at the 2010 World Cup, where his team were beaten 4-0 by Germany at the quarter-final stage.

Meanwhile, current coach Jorge Sampaoli is heading for the exit door, reports said.

Rumoured to be at odds with his players, including captain Lionel Messi, Sampaoli is expected to be sacked, even though there are another four years to run on his contract.

"More alone than a lone madman," screamed sports newspaper Ole on its front page.

"The exit is that way."