Maradona says Messi can’t lead Argentina

Lionel Messi "is not a leader," said Diego Maradona of the current Argentina talisman in an interview in Mexico.

"It's useless to try and make a leader out of someone who goes to the bathroom 20 times before a game," Maradona said of Messi, who has not officially retired from the national team.

"Before speaking to the coach and players, he will be on the PlayStation. Then, on the field, he wants to be the leader.

"He is the best in the world along with Cristiano (Ronaldo), but he's not a leader."

Maradona, who led Argentina to World Cup victory in 1986, said the 31-year-old Messi, who was again unable to emulate that feat in Russia this summer, was expected to be "the saviour of the fatherland".

"Let's stop making a god out of Messi. Messi is Messi for (his club) Barcelona, but for Argentina, he is another Messi," Maradona said on Fox Sports.

The former Napoli star, who is in Mexico coaching second-division Sinaloa, said that if he were Argentina coach, he would "not call on Messi" before adding "never say never".

"You have to take the leadership away for him to be the Messi we want him to be," he said.

Meanwhile, Manchester City have rubbished claims they made a failed bid for Messi.