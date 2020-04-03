Marc Overmars wants Dutch league to be called off

Ajax Amsterdam technical director Marc Overmars has expressed astonishment at plans to try to complete the Dutch season and compared the country's football association and Uefa to United States President Donald Trump.

His irritated reaction came after the Dutch football association (KNVB) issued a statement saying it would follow Uefa's direction to attempt to finish the season suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic by Aug 3.

"Why would it be about money and not people's well-being at this time? I had hoped that the KNVB would take an independent decision, but they are now hiding behind Uefa," he told Dutch daily De Telegraaf.

The KNVB were among 55 members of European football's governing body who had a video conference with Uefa, regarding the disrupted season.

Overmars added: "We in the Netherlands are not as dependent on television rights incomes as the leagues in Spain, England, Italy and Germany are...

"I'm comparing the KNVB and Uefa with the sentiments of American president Donald Trump a week ago, when he thought the economy was more important than the coronavirus.

"Hallo! There are more than a 100 people dying daily in the Netherlands because of the coronavirus."