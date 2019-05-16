Marc Wilmots set to coach Iran

Former Ivory Coast and Belgium manager Marc Wilmots has arrived in Teheran, Iran, and is set to sign a three-year deal as national coach, state news agency IRNA reported.

The agency said Iran Football Federation president Mehdi Taj had confirmed the deal and Wilmots was expected to sign on until the end of the 2022 World Cup for a fee of US$1.2 million (S$1.6m) a year.

The 50-year-old replaces Carlos Queiroz who stepped down in January after eight years in charge, following Iran's AFC Asian Cup semi-final exit when they lost 3-0 to Japan. Under the Portugese, Iran qualified for two World Cups.