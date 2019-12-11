Marcus Rashford can be like Cristiano Ronaldo, says Solskjaer

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has all the attributes to be as good as five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, said manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Rashford scored in United's 2-1 win over champions Manchester City at the weekend to take his tally to 10 league goals for the season, already equalling his best return in the top flight midway through the campaign.

Solskjaer likens the 22-year-old Englishman to Portuguese forward Ronaldo, who scored 118 times in 292 appearances for United from 2003-2009.