Marcus Rashford can kick-start Man United’s season: Darren Fletcher

Everything seems to point to a Liverpool win at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Reds are eight points clear at the English Premier League summit and have a perfect record after eight games.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have suffered their worst start to a league season in 30 years and sit just two points adrift of the relegation zone.

But former Red Devil Darren Fletcher believes Marcus Rashford, who has been woefully out of form for United, can kick-start his side's season against Juergen Klopp's team.

The five-time EPL winner told Sky Sports: "I think Daniel James has been a breath of fresh air and Scott McTominay has come to the fore and drives the team forward. Probably Marcus Rashford (is the match-winner in the side).

"I think he is feeling the pressure of that a little bit this season. You want to say to him, 'Relax, don't try too hard'.

"We want him to try, obviously, but it's a case of not trying too hard - wait for your opportunities.

"I think for Marcus Rashford, like Manchester United, it could be the game that kick-starts the season. He's a real talisman and the goals and performances are in him, all it takes is something to click."

Not everyone is as positive, however.

Ex-United midfielder Paul Ince believes his former team could finish in the bottom half of the table.

He told talkSPORT: "We're not getting any signs that it's going to improve...

"They could finish in the bottom half of the table...

"When I see the team, I don't see what they're doing.

"I don't see their patterns of play and I don't see how they're working from an attacking point of view, because they're not creating chances - they're not even having any shots.

"I just don't know what they're actually doing at Manchester United."

Things at Anfield look significantly rosier at the moment and Harry Redknapp believes the Reds will end their 30-year-league drought this season.

The former Tottenham Hotspur manager told the Daily Mail: "I can see them winning the league this year.

"Give them the title and give it to them now. I've had a big bet and I think the bookmakers should pay me out!"

Ex-United defender Gary Neville disagreed, telling Sky Sports: "I can guarantee you as clear as day, Manchester United will win again.

"They'll probably win the league before Liverpool, in my opinion. And that's not being disrespectful."