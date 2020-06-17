Marcus Rashford forces PM into U-turn on funding free meals for kids
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will provide a summer food fund for struggling families in England, bowing to pressure from Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford and his campaign to prevent children from going hungry during the Covid-19 pandemic.
British ministers originally said food vouchers given out by schools would not be available over the long summer holiday, prompting the 22-year-old England striker to take up the cause and reveal how he had relied on such support as a boy.
Before a debate in parliament, Johnson's spokesman said the government would be providing a Covid summer food fund costing around £120 million (S$210m). - REUTERS
