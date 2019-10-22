Marcus Rashford hopes Man United can reignite season after draw

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford felt they deserved all three points from Sunday's high-profile clash against Liverpool.

"My overall feeling is disappointment," he told the club website after the 1-1 draw at Old Trafford. "I think we deserved the three points and we can say it was a better performance but, at the end of the day, they didn't deserve to draw or win the game."

The England international, who turns 22 in nine days, hopes they can keep up the good work in their coming games against Partizan Belgrade and Norwich City.

"We'll try and get a win mid-week and hopefully we can kick on," added Rashford, whose performance against Liverpool earned him praise from manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Alan Shearer, both accomplished strikers during their playing days.

Rashford partnered Daniel James up front as Solskjaer stifled Liverpool with a 3-5-2 formation, and the duo duly combined for the Englishman's opener.

Solskjaer praised Rashford after the game, saying: "Not just for the movement for the goal, but for his movement all night really, I think maybe it's one of his best games for us.

"I think he's showing strength. You could see that down the side when he showed his pace against (Virgil) van Dijk... He was strong.

"But the goal is what we want from him - tap-ins. We had a little video session yesterday and exactly that happened."

Shearer also believes Rashford is back to his best.

The former England captain wrote in his column for The Sun: "Rashford's movement for the goal was superb which gave him the room for James to find him with a brilliant cross...

"I saw him play against West Ham and Newcastle recently and there was a complete lack of movement in his game. But on Sunday, he was full of running and energy, giving Liverpool's back four problems all match."

Former United manager Jose Mourinho believes Solskjaer should continue to play Rashford to his strengths.

He said: "When we beat Liverpool a couple of years ago, we played with Rashford and Romelu Lukaku up front.

"He is not a target man, he is a man of movement. If Ole is going to play him as he did today, then I think he is the perfect player for him."