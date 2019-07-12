Marcus Rashford: Manchester United want to regain identity

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford (right) and Angel Gomes in training ahead of tomorrow's friendly with Perth Glory in Australia.

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford says the club are trying to get their "identity back" after "a lot of chopping and changing".

He made the comments in Perth, where the Red Devils are gearing up for the new season, which they hope will be better than the last.

United finished outside the Champions League places in sixth in the English Premier League as their struggles since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson continue.

Since the Scot's retirement in 2013, United have not challenged for the EPL title, and have been plagued by changes in the dugout - which has been occupied by David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and now Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Rashford alluded to that in comments to United's website, saying: "I feel like we can start to settle, and I think that is what we needed most.

"It has been a lot of chopping and changing, different tactics and different systems, and now I think we can settle into what we are trying to do and really get that identity back.

"The thing that has gone up for me is the intensity, and just the level of training.

"I think we are starting to understand it all a bit better.

"We can use this. This is Ole's first pre-season and he can really stamp down what he wants to do.

"We have got to use the remainder of the time here and then in Singapore and China to keep progressing and improving.

"I just think that little things, like pictures in our heads, are a lot clearer already."

However, for former Liverpool striker Dean Saunders, it is clear Solskjaer won't survive the season as United boss.

WALKED INTO A MESS

He told talkSPORT: "I just think he's walked into a mess and he's got such a difficult job.

"These players, with one or two exceptions, have got three managers the sack.

"These players have just got Mourinho the sack, and if Solskjaer doesn't get his own players on the pitch, they'll get him the sack, and he knows that.

"He knows if he keeps on with these players and doesn't change the personnel, he'll get sacked."

Paul Pogba is seen by some to be the chief troublemaker at Old Trafford, and he has declared his desire to leave the club.

Solskjaer on Wednesday accused the media of having an "agenda" when it comes to Pogba, who he called "a top bloke" and "a great professional".

Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan laughed off those assertions, telling talkSPORT: "It's all about Paul Pogba, and what Paul Pogba wants.

"Because Paul Pogba does what Paul Pogba wants to do.

"We've sat here forever and a day debating the manner in which he operates, about when he opens his mouth and constantly talks to the media and makes opportune comments about his future - it's been going on for two years!"

Meanwhile, Romelu Lukaku did not train with the rest of the team ahead of tomorrow's friendly against Perth Glory, apparently due to a knock.

British and Italian media have reported that Inter Milan's sporting director Piero Ausilio has flown to London to discuss a deal for the Belgian striker.