Marcus Rashford: Patience the key to unlocking Barcelona

Marcus Rashford believes Manchester United can get the job done by being patient in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Barcelona tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

The Red Devils trail 1-0 after last week's first leg at Old Trafford, but will draw inspiration from the Round of 16, where they lost 2-0 to Paris Saint-Germain at home before winning 3-1 at the Parc des Princes and progressing on away goals.

Rashford, whose injury-time penalty helped United complete the comeback against PSG, believes that it could be different if they are to pull off another upset this time around.

"I don't think we can go there (Nou Camp) trying to score straight away," he told the club website.

"I think we have to take our time and understand it's a 90-minute game and I'm sure the manager will reassure us on that."

Rashford added that last week's defeat was frustrating, but they can get the job done.

"It was a tough game but I thought we got into some decent positions; we just struggled to create real clear-cut opportunities," he said.

"We understand as a team that we have to go into the second leg with a positive mindset and get the job done."

To that end, Rashford believes they must do more as a team, with everyone pressing, defending and attacking as a unit.

In the likes of Rashford and Anthony Martial, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes they carry enough offensive potency to threaten the La Liga leaders.

"You look at the quality of those players and that gives us a threat," said Solskjaer.

The Norwegian will have more personnel at his disposal tomorrow. Matteo Darmian, Nemanja Matic and Alexis Sanchez have returned to the squad after missing recent matches due to injuries.

But they will be without left-back Luke Shaw who is suspended after picking up a yellow card in the first leg, while midfielder Ander Herrera is still recovering from injury.