Marcus Rashford substitution ‘backfired’: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted his decision to risk Marcus Rashford as a second-half substitute "backfired", despite seeing his side progress to the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Rashford lasted around 15 minutes due to a back injury, and is now a doubt for the trip to runaway leaders Liverpool in the English Premier League on Monday morning, reported AFP.

The brief cameo from United's top scorer coincided with the only goal of the game, as Juan Mata's dinked finish ensured United will travel to either Watford or Tranmere Rovers on Jan 26.

"That backfired, but you've got to go for them," Solskjaer told BT Sport.

"He's got a knock and couldn't run. Let's test him for Sunday and see how he goes.

"He's had a few knocks with his back lately and he got another one."

Former United midfielder Paul Ince, meanwhile, questioned if Rashford was physically and mentally prepared to come on.

He said on BT Sport: "He's more or less started every game. I don't think he's used to being a substitute.

"I don't think he knows the process of being a substitute… how vigorously you warm up, do the right things. Do you think you're going to get on the pitch?

"So, it's kind of a mindset where you think, 'Well, hopefully I'm not going to get on'."

Fellow ex-United midfielder Paul Scholes believes that Rashford will " be all right" to face the Reds.

He said on BT Sport: "I think it's something that he actually picked up in the Manchester City game, where he got a bit of a knock on his back, but he played the Norwich game and was excellent on Saturday.

"This was an opportunity for him to have a break tonight and okay, it didn't work out... but I think he'll be OK. Maybe a bit of ice and a couple of days rest, but he'll be all right for Sunday."