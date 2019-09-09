Marcus Rashford’s game is not defined by goals: Richard Buxton

Forward Marcus Rashford (in white) earned England's first of two penalties against Bulgaria.

Michael Owen's mouth continues to run faster than his legs did as a player.

One of England's most prolific marksmen has already alienated former teammates and current players alike with his withering assessments.

No one is immune from evisceration.

Alan Shearer was accused of disloyalty and Marcus Rashford, supposedly, lacks the appetite for goals that the likes of Harry Kane and Sergio Aguero both possess in abundance.

Owen's motivation in seeking the media spotlight is blatantly obvious: He has a new book to sell.

But the current Manchester United forward does not match his predecessor's description.

Kane may have taken both the match ball and the headlines with a hat-trick in the Three Lions' comprehensive 4-0 win over Bulgaria yesterday morning (Singapore time), yet Rashford's contribution to the Euro 2020 Group A qualifier was a crucial one, too.

At Old Trafford, the 21-year-old has recently been forced to endure an undue level of scrutiny.

Paul Pogba's decision to overrule him on penalty-taking duties three weeks ago was compounded by his own miss from 12 yards in a defeat by Crystal Palace just five days later.

A poor showing after replacing the injured Anthony Martial as United's attacking focal point in the 1-1 draw with Southampton did not help matters.

Gareth Southgate would have found little opposition in dropping Rashford for Jadon Sancho, following another blistering start to Borussia Dortmund's Bundesliga campaign.

There is, however, more to Rashford than the Red Devils' spot-kick shenanigans.

Ironically, he was the reason Kane was able to double his tally, after being hauled down in the penalty area.

Goals may have eluded him at Wembley, but it has not been for a lack of trying.

AIMED TO OUTSCORE

By Rashford's own admission, he has continually aimed to outscore Kane during training sessions.

He also headed into yesterday's encounter with four goals from his previous seven internationals.

Liverpool and United fans alike may bristle at suggestions England are following the reigning European champions' lead in attack, but even the "Scouse not English" advocates can appreciate similarities between Rashford in Southgate's side and Roberto Firmino at Anfield.

Further similarities with Reds strikers past and present will undoubtedly irk the Old Trafford faithful after Arsene Wenger likened the Brazil international's role to Luis Suarez at Barcelona; acting as a foil for Lionel Messi and Neymar when the trio graced the Nou Camp together.

Selflessness is a hallmark for these players, as is their ability to unpick stubborn defences with rapid runs that place them firmly on the back foot.

Bulgaria initially succeeded in curbing Rashford's attacking threat in the first half, but it merely delayed the inevitable.

Nikolay Bodurov should have known better than to afford Rashford the freedom to break into the visitors' penalty area.

He had already paid the price for it when United's homegrown hero helped put FC Midtjylland to the sword in the Europa League's Round of 32 back in 2016.

On occasion, frustration also got the better of Rashford, with a wayward long-range effort summing up the 21-year-old's early difficulties against Bulgaria's five-man backline.

But there is no shame in playing second fiddle to Kane, particularly as he now boasts a superior goals-per-game ratio than famed ex-England marksmen like Owen and Shearer.

Tottenham's No. 10 flourishes only because of supporting cast members like Rashford, whose importance will only increase as Southgate's side edge closer to next summer's European Championship.