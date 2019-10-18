Mark Bosnich: Give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer time

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United are winless in their last three English Premier League matches.

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Mark Bosnich believes that under-fire Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deserves more time to turn things around at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer has overseen United's worst start to a season in 30 years, with his team winless in their last three English Premier League matches.

Speaking ahead of the Red Devils' clash with league leaders Liverpool on Sunday, Bosnich told talkSPORT: "There's a lot of talk from Manchester United fans about whether Solskjaer should stay or go, but you've got to have some patience.

"What are they going to do, just keep sacking managers year-in, year-out?

"You've got to give the man a go!

"Juergen Klopp has had four years at Liverpool, and it hasn't even been a year since Ole was appointed - you've got to give him time!"

Italian outlet Tuttosport reported that former Juventus and AC Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri is "very close" to agreeing a deal to replacing Solskjaer at Old Trafford.

The Italian, however, joked that his English is not yet good enough to manage in the EPL.

Solskjaer, meanwhile, believes his job is safe, telling Sky Sports: "All the talks I've had with the owners, with Ed Woodward and the club have been about me having a three-year contract.

"We're planning long-term. I've been given the job and if you lose a game or two, you don't wait for a call to be given assurances."