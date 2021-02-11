Mark Hughes: Donny van de Beek's teammates don’t trust him

Ex-Manchester United striker Mark Hughes said his former team's players "do not trust" Donny van de Beek, after the Dutchman had another anonymous performance in the 1-0 FA Cup fifth-round win over West Ham United yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Van de Beek was handed a rare start in the No. 10 role in place of the rested Bruno Fernandes. But he was replaced by the Portuguese in the 73rd minute as United chased a winner, which eventually came from fellow substitute Scott McTominay.

Van de Beek, who joined from Ajax Amsterdam in the summer for £34.7 million (S$63.7m), has started just 11 matches this season, mainly in cup competitions. He has scored once.

Against the Hammers, the 23-year-old managed just one shot, which was blocked, 45 touches and only 27 successful passes. Fernandes completed four more passes in 47 minutes.

Ex-Manchester City and Wales manager Hughes said on talkSPORT: "It looks like they don't trust him with the ball yet.

"When the likes of Fred and (Nemanja) Matic look up and they see (Marcus) Rashford, they see (Anthony) Martial, they see (Mason) Greenwood, who is still a young player but has great talent, it's like they defer to them, their first thought is to pass to them.

"Van de Beek, I haven't seen a great deal of movement. I haven't seen little movements to get in pockets of space, even though you suspect that's the player he is and those are the areas he wants to work in.

"He's been disappointing again."

Ex-England and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jermaine Jenas seemed to agree, saying on the BBC: "I think van de Beek is still working out what he is for Manchester United.

"I'd still like him to want the ball a bit more.

"Maybe have a shot instead of passing it back or passing it sideways. This United do not look for him, which is a bit of an issue...

"Unfortunately, the way he's playing at the moment (is) with a bit of fear and a lack of rhythm."

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, however, defended the Dutchman.

He said: "I thought in the first half, we and Donny played really well. We created spaces and he was part of that. He did his job neat and tidy, had a half-chance.

"In the second half, the whole team fell off a little bit and we just wanted to make a few changes."