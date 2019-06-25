Marta issues heartfelt plea after Brazil’s Women's World Cup exit

Brazil star Marta issued an emotional appeal to her heirs yesterday morning (Singapore time), telling them that they are responsible for the survival of the women's game in her football-obsessed country.

The 33-year-old Marta, nicknamed "Pele in a skirt" by the Brazil great, is widely considered to be the best female player of all time.

However, her dream of winning her first World Cup died in Le Harve after a 2-1 defeat by hosts France in the last 16 of this year's global showpiece.

"We're asking for support, you have to cry at the beginning and smile at the end," said Marta, the Women's World Cup's record scorer with 17 goals.

"You have to want more, train more, to be ready to play 90 minutes, plus 30 minutes extra-time and every minute."