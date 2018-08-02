Martial to be fined for missing Man United training

Martial has been frustrated with the limited chances he has had last season.

Forward Anthony Martial is set to be hit with a hefty fine for failing to return to Manchester United's pre-season training.

The France international featured in United's first two games on tour in the United States, before jetting back to Paris to attend the birth of his second child, the Daily Mirror reported.

However, he has not been back at United's training ground nor in the US since his partner Melanie Da Cruz delivered a week ago and this has led the club to take disciplinary action.

Martial is set to be docked two weeks' wages, a fine that amounts to £180,000 (S$322, 000), further accelerating talk of him leaving Old Trafford.

When asked if Martial would be leaving the club, United manager Jose Mourinho evaded the question, saying: "Anthony Martial is better for Karen (Shotbolt, United's press officer) to answer if she wants to answer."

Further pressed on whether Martial would be part of his squad that will face Bayern Munich in their final pre-season game, but the Portuguese would only say: "I don't know."

But Mourinho confirmed that Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku has curtailed his vacation and will join United at the start of their English Premier League campaign.

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid manager called for the club's World Cup participants to shorten their rest period after last month's tournament to help United, who have also been hindered by injuries, avoid a poor start to the league season.

England duo Phil Jones and Marcus Rashford were already set to return early and United will now be boosted by Lukaku's decision as they prepare to host Leicester City in their first league game on Aug 10.

"We start the Premier League in nine days. These are the players who we have, plus (Victor) Lindelof who started training two days ago," Mourinho said after United's 2-1 win over Real in the International Champions Cup yesterday morning (Singapore time).

"Rashford, Jones and Lukaku, are coming back three days early to try to be available for the team. They're not prepared, but they'll be back and that's the spirit we need, because our first few weeks in the EPL are going to be really hard for us because we didn't prepare for that.

"And, with the fantastic spirit we have in the majority of the players, I repeat - in the majority of the players we have a fantastic spirit - we go with everything we have in the EPL."

Mourinho praised his senior players for the intensity they showed in United's pre-season tour, but insisted the fixtures did not reveal anything new strategically, Reuters reported.

"I didn't learn anything (tactically). I know what (Ander) Herrera is, I know what (Juan) Mata is, I know what (Alexis) Sanchez is, I know what they are... I know the kids need time to grow up," Mourinho said.

"The boys tried everything, they gave everything, they know we have to fight for the best result but, tactically, it means nothing."

"We tried, with the players we had available, to organise the best possible team to defend against our opponents. We were just trying to survive and have the best possible results.

"But, as I was saying to the players, some of my players will be in an amazing condition. Imagine Alexis Sanchez fresh, the way the man is running after playing four matches, 90 minutes.

"He's in a fantastic condition, so let's look at it from a positive side and wait for Lindelof, Rashford, Lukaku and Jones, who are going to be four important players for us."