Martial extends United contract
Manchester United are hopeful that Anthony Martial will recover in time to face Leicester City in the English Premier League on Sunday.
The Frenchman missed the Red Devils' 2-2 home draw with Burnley on Tuesday after suffering an injury in training.
|LEICESTER CITY
|MAN UNITED
But there was good news for the forward yesterday as he agreed a five-year deal to stay at Old Trafford.
It's been quite a turnaround for the 23-year-old, with former manager Jose Mourinho wanting to sell the striker just a few months ago.
Meanwhile, Chris Smalling is on the way to full fitness after suffering a foot injury against Fulham last month, while Ander Herrera is expected to be in contention against Leicester after being rested against Burnley.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now