Martial extends United contract
Anthony Martial. PHOTO: AFP
Feb 01, 2019 06:00 am

Manchester United are hopeful that Anthony Martial will recover in time to face Leicester City in the English Premier League on Sunday.

The Frenchman missed the Red Devils' 2-2 home draw with Burnley on Tuesday after suffering an injury in training.

But there was good news for the forward yesterday as he agreed a five-year deal to stay at Old Trafford.

It's been quite a turnaround for the 23-year-old, with former manager Jose Mourinho wanting to sell the striker just a few months ago.

Meanwhile, Chris Smalling is on the way to full fitness after suffering a foot injury against Fulham last month, while Ander Herrera is expected to be in contention against Leicester after being rested against Burnley.

