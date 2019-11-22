Martin Keown: Arsenal should consider Mauricio Pochettino

Former Arsenal and England defender Martin Keown believes that his former team should consider a move for ex-Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino, if they sack Unai Emery.

The Gunners have won just one of their last seven matches - against Vitoria Guimaraes - and pressure is beginning to mount on Emery.

Despite Arsenal's fierce rivalry with Spurs, Keown believes that the Gunners "should be seriously considering Pochettino" if the Emirates Stadium hot seat becomes vacant.

"There's no need to panic at Arsenal, we are getting close to panic by the way, because we're not having the best of seasons, but the powers that be at the top of the club should be seriously considering Pochettino," Keown, who was part of Arsenal's Invincibles of 2003/04, told the Daily Mail.

" I have a lot of admiration for what he did at Tottenham, the way he nurtured those young players and he didn't spend a great deal of money."

Ex-Spurs manager Harry Redknapp agreed, telling talkSPORT: "You think the Arsenal fans wouldn't love him there?

"If you go in there and start winning football matches, they would have taken Saddam Hussein...

"If you start winning every week, they're singing 'there's only one Saddam'."

Redknapp added that Pochettino had expected to replace Jose Mourinho - who has since replaced him at Spurs - at Old Trafford last season.

Redknapp told Sky Sports: "I think he wanted the Manchester United job last year.

"I know for a fact that he thought he had the job at United, but he didn't get it."

Pochettino could still end up in Manchester, though, with Trevor Sinclair suggesting that the 47-year-old would be the "perfect candidate" should Pep Guardiola decide to leave the club.

The former Manchester City winger told talkSPORT: "I'm looking at the situation at Man City, and I haven't heard anything, but Pep Guardiola looks irritated this season.

"Not with the club, not with the owners, not with his team. He looks like he's had enough of VAR. And, he's been at the club a few years and he doesn't tend to hang about.

"If he does walk away - I'm not saying he will - but if he did walk away from Man City in the summer, I think Pochettino would be the perfect candidate to come in and take that hot seat."