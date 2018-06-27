Martinez could rest de Bruyne and Lukaku against England

Belgium are likely to rest midfield maestro Kevin de Bruyne and possibly striker Romelu Lukaku for their last World Cup group match against England, coach Roberto Martinez said on Monday.

With both England and Belgium through to the last 16, Martinez admitted the sting had gone out of Friday morning's (Singapore time) clash in Kaliningrad, describing it as "almost a celebration" for both sides.

"It's different. If we'd been facing each other to qualify for the World Cup knockout phase it, would have been a lot more emotional," the Spaniard said.

"It's a game that we can celebrate and enjoy. There are a lot of sensations in both camps and both nations going into the knockout phase.

"So I don't think the game will be emotional in that respect. It'll be almost a celebration."

With that in mind, Martinez said he was unlikely to field any players who have a yellow card in case they picked up another and are disqualified from the Round of 16.

Manchester City's de Bruyne is one of three Belgium players on a yellow, along with Thomas Meunier and Jan Vertonghen.

Martinez also cast doubt on in-form striker Lukaku's participation after he picked up an ankle knock in Belgium's most recent match against Tunisia.