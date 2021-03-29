Martinez praises Belgium’s character despite poor draw

Belgium may have been poor during their 1-1 World Cup Group E qualifying draw at the Czech Republic, but coach Roberto Martinez said he was pleased by his team's character.

The Belgians, who top the Fifa rankings, had to fight back for a draw in Prague yesterday morning (Singapore time) with record scorer Romelu Lukaku equalising in the second half. Lukas Provod opened the scoring for the hosts in the 50th minute.

"We were not our normal selves," said Martinez.

"We wasted too much and we played football against a team that had momentum.

"The Czech Republic are in a good period, they scored six times last Wednesday, which is something you don't see that often any more," he said, referring to the Czechs' 6-2 win against Estonia.

"They are a modern team full of confidence. It's important that we were tested a few months before the Euros and I'm satisfied with the response my team has shown.