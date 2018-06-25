Mascherano denies rift with Sampaoli

Argentina midfielder Javier Mascherano (above) has been accused of being the ringleader of a players' coup to replace coach Jorge Sampaoli.

Veteran Argentina midfielder Javier Mascherano insists relations between the players and coach Jorge Sampaoli are not strained after reports of unrest within the team camp.

Sampaoli was roundly criticised following a 3-0 loss to Croatia in Argentina's second group game at the World Cup, sparking rumours the 58-year-old would be sacked.

"The relationship with the coach is completely normal," said Mascherano ahead of the must-win match against Nigeria in St Petersburg on Wednesday morning (Singapore time).

"Obviously, when we feel uncomfortable about something, we speak with him, because if we didn't, we would be hypocrites."

Argentine Football Association president Claudio Tapia has given his backing to Sampaoli after holding a meeting with the embattled coach on Friday, a team source told AFP.

Various media had reported that Mascherano was the ringleader of a players' coup to replace Sampaoli with the team's general manager, 1986 World Cup-winning midfielder Jorge Burruchaga.

Burruchaga's teammate from that side and close friend Ricardo Giusti fuelled that rumour, saying: "The players want to build the team.

"They told Sampaoli and Tapia that they are going to pick the side. Sampaoli can sit on the bench if he wants, but it won't matter. It will be nothing to do with him."

Meanwhile, the controversial coach of Argentine top-flight side Atletico Tigre, Ricardo Caruso Lombardi, claimed in a viral video that there was a bust-up between Mascherano and attacker Cristian Pavon after the loss to Croatia.

He alleged that the incident was triggered by Pavon defending goalkeeper Willy Caballero after Mascherano berated him for his mistake which led to Croatia's opener.

ATROCITIES

Argentina's most-capped player responded to the claims, saying: "Yesterday, a video comes out where someone from football accuses me of these atrocities.

"He is a nefarious person from Argentine football.

"We all know who he is. These are the myths I speak of."

Lombardi also claimed that Albiceleste star Lionel Messi has been undermining Sampaoli.

"Messi has devoured seven coaches, I have the feeling Messi played badly on purpose to throw Sampaoli into the fire," he told Spanish daily Marca.

"He always wants to be surrounded by the players he likes, not the best players."

Atletico Madrid's Argentine manager Diego Simeone is also believed to have taken a swipe at Messi, with Spanish radio station Cadena COPE reporting an alleged conversation he had with his assistant German Burgos - himself a former Argentina international.

Simeone was quoted as saying: "What is happening right now is what's been happening to the national team in the last four years unfortunately: Anarchy, no leadership from the FA or the people in charge," he said.

"I see a lost team...

"It's clear that today in the dressing room, they're beating each other up...

"Messi is very good, but he's very good because he has extraordinary teammates."

To add to the muddle, Simeone's former teammate and Argentine great Diego Maradona has demanded access to the team ahead of their match with Nigeria.

He told Latin American broadcaster teleSUR: "I played with my life whenever I got the Argentine shirt.

"I want to be able to talk to the players and make them understand what it means to wear the national shirt."

Argentina can still qualify for the Round of 16 if they beat Nigeria and group leaders Croatia avoid defeat against Iceland.