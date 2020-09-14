Mason Greenwood admits to 'poor judgment' after balloon incident

Manchester United's England forward Mason Greenwood apologised and admitted to showing poor judgment after a video emerged online which shows him inhaling gas from a balloon.

British media reported that the video was filmed some weeks ago and shared on social media platform Snapchat.

"I have now been made aware of the health risks associated with this practice and accept that even trying it, as shown in these historical pictures, was poor judgment on my part," Greenwood, 18, said in a statement issued by United. "I strongly urge others not to follow my example.