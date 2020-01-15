Mason Greenwood not ready for England call-up: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sought to cool talk that Mason Greenwood could be on track for an England call-up, saying "let the boy settle in now, before we talk about England".

The 18-year-old has scored nine goals in 26 matches for United this season, with 15 of those appearances coming off the bench.

In Europe's top five leagues, the only teen who has scored more goals than Greenwood is Borussia Dortmund's English star Jadon Sancho - who has 12.

Fellow forward Sancho, who is 19, has established himself in Gareth Southgate's England set-up, and has 11 caps and two goals for the Three Lions.

Despite Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho suggesting yesterday that England captain Harry Kane could potentially miss Euro 2020 in June, the Portuguese's successor at Old Trafford believes Greenwood is not the answer.

Speaking ahead of United's FA Cup third-round replay at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers tomorrow morning (Singapore time), Solskjaer said: "I think Mason will have a top career and a long career, let the boy settle in now, before we talk about England or the Euros.

"His focus has to be just on playing more for us and improving.

"When he plays well for us, that will happen by itself. He's been picked for England's Under-21s lately. He's just focusing on his football."

Meanwhile, media reports have suggested that United are in talks with Sporting Lisbon over a deal with Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes, but the clubs remain far apart in their valuations of the 25-year-old.

Solskjaer said he had no update on the situation, adding: "I've got no transfer updates, so no. If we get something that we can tell you about, we will, but I've got no news now."

He did have updates on United's injury situation.

Midfielders Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay are not expected to return from injury until next month, but left-back Luke Shaw is closer to a return.

Centre-back Eric Bailly, who has not played for United for nearly six months due to a knee injury, will miss the Wolves game, but could be in the squad for the English Premier League clash against Liverpool on Monday morning (Singapore time).

On Wolves, Solskjaer said: "We've played them so many times now.

"So we're going to be facing a team that know more or less everything about us, and we know more or less everything about them.

"We played a decent first half the last time we played them (a 0-0 away draw), the second-half was a bit disappointing.

"But at home we want to make sure we go through. I'm sure Nuno (Espirito Santo) wants to go through as well.

"This tournament is one we dream about winning when we are young, I've loved my time in finals and lifting trophies, so we want to go through."