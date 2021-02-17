Mason Greenwood pens new deal till 2025

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has signed a new deal keeping him at the club until 2025 with an option for a further year, the English Premier League side said yesterday.

The 19-year-old academy graduate, who made his senior debut in March 2019, has played 82 times in all competitions for the Old Trafford team.

"When you join the club at seven years old, you just dream of playing for the first team one day," Greenwood, who has four goals and five assists in all competitions this season, said in a club statement.

"There is so much that I want to achieve in the game and I know that this is the perfect environment to play my football."

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised the England forward, saying he is "naturally gifted".