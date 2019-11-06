Massimiliano Allegri is Bayern Munich’s best option: Lothar Matthaeus

Bayern Munich legend Lothar Matthaeus believes former Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri is the most "exciting" candidate to replace Niko Kovac at the Allianz Arena.

The Bundesliga champions parted ways with Kovac last Sunday, after a 5-1 thrashing at Eintracht Frankfurt .

Ahead of their Champions League Group B clash against Olympiakos tomorrow morning (Singapore time), media reports have said Bayern's shortlist consists of Erik ten Hag, Ralf Rangnick, Arsene Wenger, Jose Mourinho and Allegri.

Ajax Amsterdam boss ten Hag, who was Bayern's reserve coach from 2013-2015, ruled himself out, saying yesterday: "I can confirm I'm staying at Ajax this season. Bayern are a fantastic club, they are still in my heart, but I'm at Ajax."

Another former Bayern legend, Bastian Schweinsteiger, has touted his former Manchester United boss Mourinho for the job, telling German tabloid Bild: "I can imagine Mourinho in Germany.

"I remember he was always asking me about Bayern and the Bundesliga. During our away games, there was always Bundesliga on TV...

"He has not worked in the Bundesliga, so I can well imagine that he would be tempted."

Matthaeus, however, said Mourinho's "character " would not suit the German giants.

The World Cup winner told Sky Deutschland: "Mourinho I would rule out. I admire him and everything he has achieved...

"But I believe that his character and his way of working does not fit Bayern and a lot of unrest would prevail.

"But it would be spectacular, especially for the media.

"Wenger would have some advantages. He could easily communicate with the large faction of French players (similar to Arsenal) at Bayern and with all the Germans and the bosses.

"He's 70 years old, but at a similar age to Jupp Heynckes who also enjoyed great success. Certainly that would not be a solution for many years.

PERFECT BALANCE

"Ralf Rangnick recently proved in Leipzig that he can create a perfect balance between defence and offence...

"Whether in the past things have stuck between Rangnick and Bayern, or the RB past would be a problem for fans, I cannot judge.

"Erik ten Hag? If it is important to the bosses that the new guy speaks our language, then I would make the Ajax coach first choice. His team plays wonderful offensive football.

"He has thrown Juve and Real (Madrid) deservedly out of the last Champions League and only by a miracle did not reach the final.

"In addition, he has already won some national titles.

"Massimiliano Allegri? If Bayern does not necessarily want a coach who speaks German, he would be the most exciting solution for me.

"A great name, incredibly successful with Juventus, a gentleman and football man of the very highest category and he could easily talk to Bayern boss Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in Italian."

However, former England boss Fabio Capello believes Allegri - who reached two Champions League finals before leaving Juventus in May - should hold out for the manager's job at Old Trafford to become vacant.

Capello told Italian station Radio Anch'io Sport: "He'd be a good fit at Bayern Munich, although I don't know how welcome Italians are in Germany after (Carlo) Ancelotti.

"England's exciting... the Premier League is a championship that enriches you. If I was Allegri, I'd go to Manchester."