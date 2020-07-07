Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante out of Chelsea’s trip to Crystal Palace

Chelsea will be short of midfield options for their trip to Crystal Palace tomorrow morning (Singapore time), with N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic both injured, said manager Frank Lampard yesterday.

Kante picked up a hamstring strain during Saturday's 3-0 win over Watford at Stamford Bridge, while Kovacic did not feature in last week's 3-2 defeat at West Ham United after injuring his Achilles heel.

"Kante won't be in the squad. He hurt his hamstring... maybe a week (before he returns)," said Lampard.

"Kovacic trained with us, but won't be ready. (Centre-back Fikayo) Tomori had a setback, hopefully (he is) back next week."

Chelsea are fourth in the standings, two points ahead of Manchester United and a point behind Leicester City in the battle for a top-four finish.

Asked whether it means a return for Jorginho, who has yet to feature since the English Premier League's restart, Lampard was non-committal.

"He has been professional," said Lampard. "He always trains well, what I'd expect. Important players are in the squad to support players."