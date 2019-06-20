Football

Mats Hummels back with Borussia Dortmund

Germany's World Cup winner Mats Hummels yesterday completed a move back to Borussia Dortmund, after three years at German Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

The 30-year-old centre-back's return to Dortmund, where he played from 2008 to 2016, was largely expected after both the player and the clubs hinted at a possible move.

Several German media, including Der Spiegel and football magazine Kicker, reported the deal had been completed and was worth about 38 million euros (S$58.2m). - REUTERS

