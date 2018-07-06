Matthaeus tips England to meet Brazil in World Cup final

Germany legend Lothar Matthaeus has tipped England to play Brazil in the World Cup final on July 15.

Speaking ahead of the quarter-finals, which see Brazil play Belgium and England face Sweden, he told Germany's Bild newspaper: "I expect Brazil versus England in the final, because France and Belgium are on the same side of the draw as Brazil.

"(England) have a young squad... with a lot of speed and a great striker in Harry Kane.

"Their trust in their own abilities seems to be huge.

"The team are fearless and also benefit from the great coaches who work with them in the (English) Premier League."

However, former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson believes that his native Sweden would be a more difficult test for the Three Lions than record five-time World Cup winners Brazil.

"It'll be the most difficult game they'll have played, they can bet on that," he told the Daily Mirror ahead of tomorrow's game.

"It would be easier for England to beat Brazil than to beat Sweden.

"Sweden today are a very hard team to break down. Their strikers are defenders when it's time to defend, and they can defend in their own box as well.

"Sweden will be more or less the same as Iceland in Euro 2016 - they don't have the best footballers in the world, and none of our players would play in the first team of the biggest clubs in the world since Zlatan (Ibrahimovic) has left.

"But, as a team, the way they work together, they are one of the best.

"You won't find a better team - Sweden are world champions of team spirit."

PREVIOUS MEETINGS

England and Sweden have twice met at the World Cup with both encounters in 2002 and 2006 ending in stalemates.

The last time the teams played each other was a 2012 friendly in Stockholm, with Ibrahimovic scoring four times to give the home side a 4-2 win.

While many former players have said the World Cup draw means that England have a great chance to reach the final, former Sweden midfielder Hakan Mild believes the Three Lions are in for "an unpleasant surprise".

He told Swedish broadcaster Svergies Radio: "It couldn't be a better draw. They think they are so good - they are not.

"They are spoilt children who earn a lot of money. They don't have the desperation needed...

"If we get through the first 20 minutes, we can go through to the semis. They are limited.

"England have just played a long, tough game with extra-time, and they have hubris.

"They think they are going to win and they will get an unpleasant surprise on Saturday."